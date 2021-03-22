Men's NCAA Tournament Monday Schedule, Recaps

March Madness continues Monday with the fourth full day of the men's NCAA tournament, and the final eight spots in Sweet 16 are up for grabs. After a Sunday that saw upsets once again take center stage, with No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, No. 12 seed Oregon State, No. 11 seed Syracuse and No. 8 Loyola Chicago all moving on, who will join them? Plus, can the Big Ten bounce back from its brutal showing, and will the Pac-12 keep rolling in Indianapolis?

Sports Illustrated will keep you updated throughout the day with scores and brief recaps, from Iowa vs. Oregon to USC vs. Kansas. Monday's full schedule is below.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten continued their tournament role reversal to kick off Monday. The Hawkeyes got 36 points from star Luka Garza, but their season-long defensive concerns were exposed as the Ducks got whatever they wanted offensively. After an electric opening 15 minutes in Indy, which featured the teams trading flamethrowers, Oregon closed the first half on a 10–0 run and then permanently separated itself in the second by clamping down on Iowa's non-Garza shooters. Chris Duarte, L.J. Figueroa, Will Richardson and Eugene Omoruyi all had big days for the Ducks, who advance to the Sweet 16. —Molly Geary

The full schedule for Monday's second-round men's NCAA tournament games (all times are Eastern):

• 12:10 p.m.: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Oregon (CBS)

• 2:40 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (CBS)

• 5:15 p.m.: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (TBS)

• 6:10 p.m.: No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 13 Ohio (TNT)

• 7:10 p.m.: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 LSU (CBS)

• 7:45 p.m.: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Colorado (TBS)

• 8:45 p.m.: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 10 Maryland (TNT)

• 9:40 p.m.: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC (CBS)

