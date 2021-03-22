Oral Roberts Heads to Sweet 16 in Upset Over Florida

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Oral Roberts Shocks Florida to Become Second No. 15 Seed to Advance to Sweet 16

Author:
Publish date:

Two days after setting brackets on fire with its upset over No. 2 Ohio State, the Oral Roberts train just keeps on rolling.

The No. 15 seed Golden Eagles stunned seventh-seeded Florida in Sunday's second round, notching an 81-78 win over the Gators to become just the second No. 15 seed in tournament history to advance to the Sweet 16.

Similar to Thursday's stunner against the Buckeyes, Oral Roberts leaned on its dynamic duo of Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas to pick apart the Gators' defense. The pair combined for 54 points on 15-for-30 shooting. Obanor finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals while Abmas scored 26 with seven assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Obanor and Abmas combined for 59 points against Ohio State. For the tournament, the two have scored 113 of Oral Roberts's 156 points (72.4%).

The game was a back-and-forth shootout for all 40 minutes. Florida led, 42-37, at halftime and extended its lead to 12 in the second half but couldn't put the game out of reach. Turnovers played a critical role in Oral Roberts's comeback, as the Gators coughed the ball up 20 times.

Oral Roberts took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by sophomore forward DeShang Weaver with just over two minutes remaining to make it 80-78. It was Weaver's only bucket of the night, and the Golden Eagles held Florida scoreless for the final 2:30 of the game.

The only other No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16 was Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. The Eagles knocked off No. 2 Georgetown in the first round and No. 7 San Diego State in the second, as the team's "Dunk City" persona became a nationwide phenomenon.

It's not yet obvious what Oral Roberts's moniker will be, but for now, the Golden Eagles don't need to concern themselves with those details, as they've extended their stay in Indianapolis for at least another week.

More NCAA tournament coverage:

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

YOU MAY LIKE

Loyola Chicago vs Illinois
Play
College Basketball

Men's NCAA Tournament Sunday Schedule, Recaps

We're down to 32 teams in the men's bracket. Who will move on to the Sweet 16?

Jim and Buddy Boeheim
Play
College Basketball

Syracuse Is Busting Brackets Again, and This Time It's a Family Affair

Jim Boeheim will coach in his 20th Sweet 16 next weekend. This one is a little sweeter than the rest with his son, Buddy, leading his team on the court.

Michigan basketball celebrates during an NCAA tournament game vs. FGCU
Play
College Basketball

Thwarted Upset Bids Headline Women's Tourney Day 1

Plus, freshmen Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers starred and NC State got an early scare.

oral roberts
College Basketball

Oral Roberts Heads to Sweet 16 in Upset Over Florida

Oral Roberts becomes the second No. 15 seed in NCAA tournament history to advance to the Sweet 16 after knocking off No. 7 Florida.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Golladay Lands With Giants

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Desean Jackson with the Eagles.
Play
NFL

Rams Agree to Terms With DeSean Jackson

Jackson has only played in eight games in the last two seasons with the Eagles.

lamelo-ball-charlotte-hornets
NBA

Report: Ball Likely Out For Season With Fractured Wrist

Ball injured his wrist in Saturday's loss to the Clippers.

Randy Moss presented with his hall of fame ring at halftime between the Vikings and Packers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Randy Moss Details Hilarious Story Behind 'Lambeau Moon'

HOF wide receiver Randy Moss reveals why he mooned Packers fans at Lambeau.