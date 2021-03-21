Men's NCAA Tournament Sunday Schedule, Recaps

SI.com
Has #NotNCAAProperty Impacted How You Feel About March Madness?
The 2021 men's NCAA tournament first round is complete, and we are down to 32 teams left in Indianapolis. Those teams include a whopping eight double-digit seeds, from No. 10 Rutgers and Maryland to No. 15 Oral Roberts, and one team. No. 7 Oregon, which advanced without playing due to VCU's COVID-19 forfeit.

On Sunday, the second round kicked off with eight games, with another eight scheduled for Monday. Who will earn a coveted spot in the Sweet 16? Sports Illustrated will keep you updated throughout the day with scores and brief recaps, from Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago to Oklahoma State vs. Oregon State. Sunday's full schedule is below.

No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 1 Illinois 58

The second round started with a bang on Sunday afternoon, as Porter Moser's Ramblers channeled their March magic again to knock off top-seeded Illinois in the Midwest Region and reach the Sweet 16. Loyola put on a clinic to lead the Illini from wire-to-wire, holding star Ayo Dosunmu to nine points on 10 shots and generally stymieing the Illinois offense while dicing up its defense every time the Ramblers needed a bucket. Senior big man Cameron Krutwig played a hell of a game for Loyola, totaling 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals and holding his own against Kofi Cockburn. Illinois is the first No. 1 seed to fall in this men's NCAA tournament, though three more await their games in the Round of 32.

The full schedule for Sunday's second-round men's NCAA tournament games (all times are Eastern):

• 12:10 p.m.: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago (CBS)
• 2:40 p.m.: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (CBS)
• 5:15 p.m.: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
• 6:10 p.m.: No. 3 Arkansas Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (TNT)
• 7:10 p.m.: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers (TBS)
• 7:45 p.m.: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (truTV)
• 8:45 p.m.: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 13 North Texas (TNT)
• 9:40 p.m.: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Oregon State (TBS)

