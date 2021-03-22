SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Wright State Shocks Arkansas for First-Ever March Madness Win

Author:
Publish date:

The Wright State women's basketball team had never won an NCAA tournament game going into this season. But for the first time in school history for either the men's or women's teams, the Raiders are on to the second round of March Madness.

The No. 13 seed Raiders shocked the No. 4 seed Razorbacks in a historic 66–62 win on Monday to advance to the second round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament for the first time in program history. 

Wright State's Angel Baker was electric in the historic bracket-breaking win. The junior had 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting and was 3-for-3 from behind the arc. The 5' 8" guard also came down with 12 rebounds.

It was a battle, though.

Chelsea Dungee, the All-American Razorbacks guard, led all scorers with 27 points in the heartbreaking loss. She was 5-for-15 from the field and the next leading scorer for Arkansas was sophomore Makayla Daniels with just 11 points. 

Teams that are seeded at 13 were 6–100 all-time before Monday and the last time a 13 seed won a single game in the women's tournament was back in 2012 when Marist defeated Georgia.  

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here

YOU MAY LIKE

March Madness logo.
College Basketball

Wright State Upsets Arkansas in Historic Win

The No. 13 Wright State shocked the No. 4 Arkansas 66–62 on Monday to advance to the second round of the women's tournament for the first time in school history.

march madness logo (1)
Play
College Basketball

Men's NCAA Tournament Monday Schedule, Recaps

Who will move on to the Sweet 16? There are eight spots left to be determined.

Caleb Farley returns an interception for a touchdown.
Play
NFL

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley to Have Back Surgery

The projected first-round pick will not work out on pro day this Friday but will still meet with teams.

Deshaun Watson walks off the field during a game against the Bears
Play
NFL

Now Is Not the Time to Consider a Deshaun Watson Trade

He is the subject of disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct. Right now, the last thing any team should be thinking about is a trade for Watson.

Elgin Baylor
NBA

NBA World Reacts to Death of Elgin Baylor

Following news of Baylor's death, members of the NBA community—both past and present—paid tribute to the Lakers star.

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell shoots a basketball.
Play
College Basketball

E.J. Liddell Speaks Out After Social Media Threats

The Buckeyes forward is taking the high road after receiving online threats.

BYU wins first NCAA Tournament game.
Play
College Basketball

BYU Defeats Rutgers in First Women's Tournament Upset

No. 11 BYU used a 12-0 fourth-quarter run to come from behind in a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Rutgers on Monday in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Elgin Baylor dies at 86 [1934–2021].
NBA

Lakers Legend Elgin Baylor Dies at 86

Elgin Baylor played all 14 seasons of his career for the Lakers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.