Wright State Upsets Arkansas in Historic Win

The Wright State women's basketball team had never won an NCAA tournament game going into this season. But for the first time in school history for either the men's or women's teams, the Raiders are on to the second round of March Madness.

The No. 13 seed Raiders shocked the No. 4 seed Razorbacks in a historic 66–62 win on Monday to advance to the second round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament for the first time in program history.

Wright State's Angel Baker was electric in the historic bracket-breaking win. The junior had 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting and was 3-for-3 from behind the arc. The 5' 8" guard also came down with 12 rebounds.

It was a battle, though.

Chelsea Dungee, the All-American Razorbacks guard, led all scorers with 27 points in the heartbreaking loss. She was 5-for-15 from the field and the next leading scorer for Arkansas was sophomore Makayla Daniels with just 11 points.

Teams that are seeded at 13 were 6–100 all-time before Monday and the last time a 13 seed won a single game in the women's tournament was back in 2012 when Marist defeated Georgia.

