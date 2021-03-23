Boyle, Buffaloes Address 'Senseless' Shooting in Boulder

SI.com
Tad Boyle, Colorado Players Address 'Senseless' Shooting in Boulder

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle addressed the fatal shooting in Boulder, Colo., on Monday, calling the tragedy "another senseless act of violence."

Ten people were killed in the shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, according to Boulder police chief Maris Herold. A suspect is currently in custody.

"Win or lose tonight, I just felt an emptiness in my stomach," Boyle said following Colorado's loss to Florida State. "Another senseless act of violence that we’ve experienced as a country many many times.

"We’ve got to figure out a way to stop this stuff. I don’t know an answer, but we’ve got to figure out a way."

Colorado senior McKinley Wright echoed his coach's comments postgame.

"People get so caught up and even us as players on playing this game and it’s a privilege to play this game," Wright said. "But we have to realize life outside of basketball is real and a lot of people lost family members today and that sucks, man.

"Where I come from, that happens often, and I see it a lot and I’m just hurt and devastated for them as families that they have to experience this. It was on my mind a little bit. I’m so sorry and I pray for their families.

"Life is so much bigger than basketball."

Wright scored 10 points in Monday's second-round loss to Florida State. The Seminoles advanced to the Sweet 16 following their 71–53 win, with a matchup against Michigan.

