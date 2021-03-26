SI.com
Zach Wilson Stuns NFL Scouts, Trevor Lawrence at Pro Day

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who is widely projected as the second overall pick for next month's draft, stepped up to the plate and more than delivered on his pro day. 

Every NFL team—except for the Rams—was in attendance in Utah on Friday, and his arm strength that sparked his breakout season for the Cougars was on full display. 

He threw multiple off-balance passes that went 50 yards. Not only did he catch the eyes of multiple scouts with his performance, Wilson may have gained a fan in Trevor Lawrence.

"The goal today was to kind of show what makes me different, the type of throws I can make that I feel like other guys don't practice and don't try to do," Wilson said afterward on a Zoom call. "That was the goal—to show what makes me different."

The Jets hold the second pick, and The Athletic's Dane Brugler shared a text from a NFL scout that the draft will start picking at No. 3 because Wilson will go No. 2 overall. 

After his workout, Wilson briefly spoke on the field with Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

"Great staff. Love those guys," Wilson said of the Jets, who have interviewed him on Zoom calls. "Joe Douglas is a great guy. It was good to see him out here. They've got a good thing going."

Nothing is set in stone yet, but could the quarterback be headed to New York? 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the 21-year-old's stellar arm. 

