Inside the Men’s March Madness Bubble
Report: Indiana Expected to Hire Mike Woodson as Head Coach

Indiana men's basketball is reportedly turning to one of its own to revive its storied program.

The Hoosiers are moving toward a deal with longtime NBA coach and former IU star Mike Woodson, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Woodson is expected to accept an offer from Indiana. Woodson played at Indiana under Bob Knight from 1976–1980 and scored over 2,000 points in his career in Bloomington.

Additionally, the Indy Star's Gregg Doyel reports that the Hoosiers are hiring former Ohio State coach Thad Matta as associate AD for the men's basketball administration, and that Matta will assist Woodson's staff.

Mike Woodson

Woodson, currently an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, has nine seasons of head coaching experience in the NBA with the Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. His career head coaching record is just 315–365, but his teams reached the playoffs five times. Woodson’s 2012–13 Knicks team won the Atlantic Division and finished 54–28, the best mark of his coaching career.

Indiana parted ways with head coach Archie Miller earlier this month after four seasons with the program. The Hoosiers finished 12–15 this season and lost their final six games. IU failed to reach the NCAA tournament in four seasons under Miller. Indiana reportedly pursued Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, but were rebuffed by both before turning their attention to Woodson. 

