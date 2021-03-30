Father-Son Coaching Matchup Set For Men's Final Four

Father And Son Assistant Coaches Will Face Off in NCAA Men's Final Four

Baylor assistant coach Alvin Brooks III will square off against his father, Houston assistant coach Alvin Brooks in Saturday's NCAA men's Final Four.

"I am coaching against my pops in the Final Four," the younger Brooks said in a Tweet. "Every day I would say I can't wait to see what God have in store. This is a big moment for our family!"

Before joining Baylor, Brooks served as an assistant coach for multiple schools over the last 16 years, including Sam Houston State and Kansas State. His father is in his 11th season as an assistant for Houston but has been with the program for 23 years in various roles. Overall, the senior Brooks has spent 36 years on the sidelines.

No. 2 seeded Houston punched its Final Four ticket on Monday after defeating Oregon State 67–61 and No. 1 seeded Baylor followed up with a win of its own over Arkansas 81–72.

The father and son will face each other on Saturday on CBS. The time of the game has yet to be announced.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.