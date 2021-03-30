SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Will the Pac-12 Continue its Streak of Dominance Heading Into the Elite 8?
Will the Pac-12 Continue its Streak of Dominance Heading Into the Elite 8?

Father And Son Assistant Coaches Will Face Off in NCAA Men's Final Four

Author:
Publish date:

Baylor assistant coach Alvin Brooks III will square off against his father, Houston assistant coach Alvin Brooks in Saturday's NCAA men's Final Four. 

"I am coaching against my pops in the Final Four," the younger Brooks said in a Tweet. "Every day I would say I can't wait to see what God have in store. This is a big moment for our family!" 

Before joining Baylor, Brooks served as an assistant coach for multiple schools over the last 16 years, including Sam Houston State and Kansas State. His father is in his 11th season as an assistant for Houston but has been with the program for 23 years in various roles. Overall, the senior Brooks has spent 36 years on the sidelines. 

No. 2 seeded Houston punched its Final Four ticket on Monday after defeating Oregon State 67–61 and No. 1 seeded Baylor followed up with a win of its own over Arkansas 81–72

The father and son will face each other on Saturday on CBS. The time of the game has yet to be announced. 

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here

YOU MAY LIKE

Final Four logo in Indianapolis.
Play
College Basketball

Father-Son Coaching Matchup Set For Men's Final Four

Baylor assistant coach Alvin Brooks III to face his father, a Houston assistant, in the men's Final Four.

Anderson Silva in the ring.
Play
Boxing

Anderson Silva to Face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Boxing Match

Former UFC champion Anderson Silva will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19 in his third career boxing match.

Portrait of Special Olympian Derek Baker
Play
Wrestling

How WWE Inspires Special Olympics’ Derek Baker, and Vice Versa

“The athletes that I’ve met from Special Olympics don’t see obstacles; they see opportunities,” WWE star Drew McIntyre says.

Mexico against Costa Rica in a penalty shootout
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

How to watch the Mexico national team's friendly vs. Costa Rica on Tuesday, March 30.

Oct 14, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates teammates after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of game three of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB Clubs by Entertainment Value

The teams and players to keep an eye on in 2021.

Nikola Jokic shoots during game vs Celtics
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: MVP Race Has No Clear Leader

This is one of the deepest MVP races in NBA history, with legitimate contenders on many top teams.

The Olympic rings on display
Olympics

USOPC Won't Sanction Kneeling Athletes at Olympic Trials

The USOPC released a nine-page document Tuesday to offer guidance about the "racial and social demonstrations" that will be allowed.

Arians Tattoo
Play
NFL

Bruce Arians Shows Off Tattoo Commemorating SB Win

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will never forget his team's 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs.