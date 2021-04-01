Cade Cunningham Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, the school announced on Thursday.

Cunningham shined in his lone season with the Cowboys in 2020–21. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on 40% shooting from beyond the arc.

Cunningham tallied a career-high 40 points against Oklahoma on Feb. 27, and he scored 24 in a second-round loss to Oregon State in the men's NCAA tournament.

Cunningham is widely regarded as the likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He currently sits No. 1 on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board.

[Cunningham's] competitive makeup may ultimately be the strongest selling point, and he’s consistently shown a willingness to make plays and close out games," Woo wrote in February. "Cunningham remains a stellar, unique prospect, and from my vantage point, it would be difficult to be the team that passes on him."

The 2021 NBA draft will be held on July 29 at 8 p.m. ET. The draft lottery will be conducted on June 22.