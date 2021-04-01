SI.com
Best Moments From the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament
Jay Bilas, Dick Vitale Honor Roy Williams After Surprise Retirement Announcement

Hall of Fame UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams announced Thursday that he is retiring from coaching. 

The 70-year-old Williams is leaving the sidelines after 33 seasons as a head coach at North Carolina and Kansas. Throughout his more than three decades as a head coach, he amassed one of the greatest careers in coaching history and was the only coach in NCAA history to record 400 wins at two schools.

News of Williams's retirement sparked a wave of acclaim from those across the sports world. 

For More Coverage of Roy Williams's retirement, visit All Tar Heels

