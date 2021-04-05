Report: UNC Planning to Hire Hubert Davis as Head Coach

SI.com
Penny Hardaway on Roy Williams Retiring From Coaching UNC Basketball: "It's Very Shocking"
Report: North Carolina to Hire Hubert Davis as Next Head Coach

North Carolina is planning to hire Hubert Davis as its next men's basketball head coach, according to the Charlotte Observer's CL Brown.

The UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees is meeting to approve Davis's new contract on Monday afternoon.

Davis recently completed his ninth season as a member of Roy Williams's coaching staff at North Carolina. As part of his assistant coach capacity, Davis has also served as the head coach of the UNC junior varsity team.

The new Tar Heels head coach played at North Carolina from 1988-92 under legendary head coach Dean Smith. He still holds the UNC record for career three-point percentage, at .435.

According to the Observer, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham interviewed at least eight candidates over the weekend, including two who did not play at Carolina.

Williams retired last Thursday after 18 seasons and three national titles at Carolina. Regarding his successor, he previously said that he would "would like for it to be a Carolina guy." According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis was Williams's choice to be his replacement.

He will be the first Black head coach of Carolina's men's basketball program.

Following his stint with the Tar Heels, Davis was the 20th pick of the 1992 NBA draft by the Knicks. He played 12 seasons in the NBA and averaged 8.2 points per game.

Davis also worked for ESPN as a college basketball analyst.

Davis will inherit a UNC program that went 18-11 last year and finished the year with a loss to Wisconsin in the first round of men's NCAA tournament. This year marked the first time in Williams's career that he lost in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament.

