Report: Ryan Odom Leaving UMBC for Utah State Job

Ryan Odom, the coach who led No. 16 UMBC over Virginia in the 2018 men's NCAA tournament, is leaving the school to take the head coach job at Utah State, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Odom has been with the UMBC since 2016 and has won double-digit games in each of his five seasons with the Retrievers.

In 2018, UMBC won the America East Conference title by beating Vermont. The team followed up its conference title by knocking off Virginia to make history as the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in NCAA men’s basketball tournament history.

Odom replaces Craig Smith, who was recently hired as the head coach at Utah. The Aggies were an 11-seed in this year's NCAA tournament and lost to Texas Tech in the first round.

They made two NCAA tournaments and three top-two finishes in the Mountain West Conference in Smith's three years at USU.