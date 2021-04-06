SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Tennessee LB Aaron Beasley Suspended Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation

Author:
Publish date:
aaron-beasley-tennessee

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely amid an animal cruelty investigation, the Volunteers announced on Monday.

Beasley has been accused of abusing Nugget, a six-month-old kitten. Nugget is now in critical condition, per The Athletic's David Ubben. No charges have been filed as of Monday evening, though an investigation is ongoing. 

"We have received the incident report from the Knoxville Police Department," Tennessee said in a statement. "Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities as we await further information.

An incident report filed with the Knoxville Police Department said Nugget was taken to the vet "due to severe trauma," per 247Sports. Beasley is accused of hitting and kicking Nugget, as well as forcing the kitten into the toilet bowl before shutting the lid. 

Veterinarians determined that Nugget suffered a hemorrhage on his left kidney, a blood clot in his bladder and a broken tail. He was released from the ICU on Saturday. 

Beasley has been with the Volunteers since 2019. He will not be with the program with it begins spring practice on March 25.

YOU MAY LIKE

aaron-beasley-tennessee
College Football

Tennessee LB Beasley Accused of Animal Abuse, Suspended

Beasley is accused of abusing a six-month-old kitten, per a report filed with Knoxville police.

Paul Pierce at the ESPYs in 2019.
Tech & Media

Report: ESPN, Paul Pierce Part Ways After IG Live Video

ESPN parted ways with ESPN after videos of him surfaced with exotic dancers on his Instagram Live.

Jeff Gladney takes questions at the podium during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
NFL

Vikings DB Jeff Gladney Facing Felony Assault Charge

Gladney has been charged with third-degree felony family violence assault after turning himself into Dallas County Jail.

texas-rangers-home-opener
MLB

Rangers' Home Opener Features Packed Globe Life Field

The Rangers' home opener in Arlington, Texas drew the largest attendance at an American sporting event in over a year.

USATSI_15843345 (1)
College Basketball

Gonzaga's National Title Game History

Mark Few is looking to complete what was once thought to be an impossible feat in Spokane.

Quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater
Play
NFL

The Panthers Are Settling for Plan C

Carolina was determined to acquire a new QB, but at some point it may have been smart to stick with Teddy Bridgewater instead of trading away future picks.

Aaron Rodgers on the field with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Gets Trolled by 'Jeopardy!' Contestant

The 'Jeopardy!' contestant's response was "who wanted to kick that field goal?"

Gonzaga-Game-Winner
College Basketball

How To Watch Baylor vs Gonzaga

The two best teams in college basketball play for the national title with the Zags' undefeated season on the line.