Tennessee LB Beasley Accused of Animal Abuse, Suspended

Saul Young/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely amid an animal cruelty investigation, the Volunteers announced on Monday.

Beasley has been accused of abusing Nugget, a six-month-old kitten. Nugget is now in critical condition, per The Athletic's David Ubben. No charges have been filed as of Monday evening, though an investigation is ongoing.

"We have received the incident report from the Knoxville Police Department," Tennessee said in a statement. "Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities as we await further information.

An incident report filed with the Knoxville Police Department said Nugget was taken to the vet "due to severe trauma," per 247Sports. Beasley is accused of hitting and kicking Nugget, as well as forcing the kitten into the toilet bowl before shutting the lid.

Veterinarians determined that Nugget suffered a hemorrhage on his left kidney, a blood clot in his bladder and a broken tail. He was released from the ICU on Saturday.

Beasley has been with the Volunteers since 2019. He will not be with the program with it begins spring practice on March 25.