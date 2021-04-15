Hubert Davis Adds Sean May, Jeff Lebo to UNC Staff

SI.com
Hubert Davis Adds Sean May, Jeff Lebo to North Carolina Staff

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis added former Tar Heels players Sean May, Brad Frederick and Jeff Lebo to his staff on Thursday. 

Davis was hired as North Carolina's head coach on April 5. He took over for former head coach Roy Williams, who retired after 33 seasons with the program. 

May has been an assistant on Williams's staff for the last six seasons. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2005 NCAA tournament after the Tar Heels defeated Illinois to win the national title.

Lebo logged 107 starts in four seasons at North Carolina from 1985-89. He was the head coach at East Carolina before returning to Chapel Hill. Fredrick was a reserve the Tar Heels from 1996-99, and he's been with North Carolina for the last eight years. 

"I wanted a staff that went to North Carolina and played at North Carolina," Davis said in a statement. "I think you have a great opportunity to do this job well if you've experienced it as a player."

Next season will mark the first time in which North Carolina's head coach and three primary assistants are all former players. Davis played four years with the Tar Heels from 1988-92, averaging 21.4 points per game as a senior.

