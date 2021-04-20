UCLA Guard Johnny Juzang to Enter 2021 NBA Draft

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang announced on Tuesday that he will declare for the 2021 NBA draft.

Juzang will retain his college eligibility despite Tuesday's announcement.

"I'm proud to announce that I'm declaring for the NBA draft, while retaining my collegiate eligibility," Juzang said on Twitter. "It's an honor to wear the blue and gold. My family and friends, those who have always been in my corner, you mean the world to me."

Juzang earned All-Pac-12 honors in his sophomore season and he averaged 16 points per game on 44.1% from the field. Juzang was a breakout star of the 2021 men's NCAA tournament when he posted 22.8 points per game before UCLA lost to Gonzaga in the national semifinal. He scored 29 points in the Bruins' Final Four loss to Gonzaga but led all scorers in a 93–90 classic.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo has Juzang listed as a second-round selection in his latest mock draft.

