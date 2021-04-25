Central Michigan QB in Serious Condition After Shooting

SI.com
Central Michigan Quarterback John Keller in Serious Condition After Shooting

Author:
Publish date:

Central Michigan quarterback John Keller and another CMU student, Tyler Bunting, were victims of a Saturday morning shooting, CMU President Bob Davies said in a statement. Keller is in serious condition and Bunting is in stable condition. 

The incident occurred at an off-campus apartment complex. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to shots fired at East Deerfield Road in Union Township around 1 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Deputies found two men in their early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds with one in stable condition and the other in "serious condition" but said both were recovering.  

Keller was reportedly shot in the chest, according to WOOD TV8, a local television station.

According to the university's student newspaper, Central Michigan Life, the shooting occurred after a fight broke out. At one point, someone went to a vehicle during the fight, retrieved a weapon, and then started shooting, according to a release from the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

The shooter is still at large and nobody is in custody.

A GoFundMe has also been created to pay for Keller's medical expenses.

Keller began his college career at Cincinnati, then transferred to Pearl River Community College before arriving at CMU, where he sat out during the 2020 season. 

