NCAA President Mark Emmert Extended Through 2025

SI.com
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Men's and Women's College Basketball Disparities
Men's and Women's College Basketball Disparities

NCAA Board of Governors Unanimously Votes to Extend Mark Emmert’s Contract

Author:
Publish date:

The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to extend president Mark Emmert's contract through Dec. 31, 2025.

The news was announced Tuesday as a one-line news item buried within a larger update after the board's quarterly meeting.

He's the fifth president in NCAA history and has been in the role since 2010. Emmert previously held high-ranking roles at Washington, LSU, Connecticut and Montana State. His base salary is reportedly $2.7 million. 

Within the announcement, the Board reaffirmed its commitment to updating name, image and likeness rules.

Dellenger: Inside the Hidden Industry of Name, Image and Likeness and the Changing World for College Athletes

Emmert came under fire after disparities were shown between the men's and women's college basketball tournaments this year, specifically the weight room. Prior to the public backlash, the men's tournament had a full weight room while the women's programs had access to six sets of dumbbells, yoga mats and a single stationary bike until the Sweet 16, according to The Athletic's Chantel Jennings. Teams that advanced to the Sweet 16 would have access to more workout equipment than they do now, though as Jennings pointed out, it would have still been less than what the men's teams had in their weight room.

The NCAA did, eventually, supply the women's tournament with proper equipment.

NCAA's Shameful Tournament Disparities Take the Spotlight From Where It Belongs

The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics sent Emmert a letter on March 19 seeking an investigation into the unequal accommodations

"I write to express the committee's shock and disappointment over the disparate treatment in the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament and the inequitable availability of strength training facilities. This appears to extend to limited food options and other tournament amenities," the letter said.

"It undermines the NCAA's authority as a proponent and guarantor of Title IX protections, and it sets women's college athletics back across the country."

According to a letter obtained by the Washington Post, Emmert did agree to an independent review. 

"We must address the longstanding issues around gender equity to make certain that we do not see these disparities in the future and can uphold our values of inclusion and equity in the most tangible ways," Emmert said in the letter.

"I will be calling for an independent review to closely examine the circumstances surrounding the events that transpired in San Antonio," he said. "This review will also include an analysis of the allocation of financial and human resources, facilities, and decision-making processes and procedures to ensure that all student-athletes are equally supported at our NCAA championship events."

The Board reportedly extended Emmert before receiving the entire gender equity review of its championships, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. Additionally, there are six Power Five CEOs on the board.

More College Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

mark-emmert-ncaa
Play
College

NCAA President Mark Emmert Extended Through 2025

Despite recent controversy, the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to extend Mark Emmert's contract through 2025.

Oct 28, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Floyd Mayweather, Jr. attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center.
Play
Boxing

Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather Set Fight Date and Location

Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement to face off against YouTuber and internet personality Logan Paul.

Jan 26, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during \"A Celebration of Henry Louis Aaron,\" a memorial service celebrating the life and enduring legacy of the late Hall of Famer and American icon, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
MLB

Manfred: MLB Expansion Fee Could be in $2.2B Range

SporticoLive estimated the average MLB franchise value is $2.2 billion, led the New York Yankees at $6.75 billion.

Christian Pulisic scores for Chelsea vs. Real Madrid
Soccer

Chelsea May Give Real Madrid a UCL Exit—Just Not the Kind Its President Desires

With Florentino Pérez still adamant about a Super League breakaway, his club was outplayed by a Chelsea side that did everything but find the decisive goals in Madrid.

mlb-bat-louisville-slugger
MLB

Pioneer League to Replace Extra Innings With HR Derby

Each team will choose one batter to receive five pitches in the Pioneer League's home run derby experiment.

Karim Benzema challenging Thiago Silva.
Soccer

Pulisic, Benzema Trade Highlights in 1-1 Draw Between Chelsea and Real

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 14th minute but Karim Benzema's 29th minute goal ensured a draw for Real in Madrid.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke
Soccer

Kroenke '100% Committed' to Arsenal, Won't Sell Club

Stan Kroenke issued a statement after the founder of Spotify said he would launch a bid to buy the club.

milwaukee-bucks-arena
NBA

Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccine to Fans at Sunday's Game

All fans 16 years and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine when the Bucks hosts the Nets on Sunday.