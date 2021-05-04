Michigan's Franz Wagner Declares for NBA Draft

NCAAB
Michigan Forward Franz Wagner Declares for NBA Draft

Author:
Publish date:

University of Michigan sophomore forward Franz Wagner announced on Tuesday that he will enter the 2021 NBA draft and plans to sign with an agent. 

Wagner is widely considered a potential first-round pick and an elite defensive prospect after helping lead Michigan to a Big Ten regular-season title. The German international, whose brother Moe currently plays for the Magic, averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 47% shooting last season. 

In a column with The Players' Tribune, Wagner said the decision to attend Michigan, rather than play professionally in Germany, was "the best decision I ever made."

"I’m definitely feeling a lot of emotions about it," Wagner wrote. "I’m hopeful, more than anything—as playing in the NBA has been a big dream of mine. It’s something I’ve been working extremely hard for. 

"And after talking with my coaches and my family, I know it’s something I’m ready for. From a basketball perspective, this is the move for me to make right now. (Plus, I mean, if Moe can play in the league—obviously they’ll take anyone.)"

Michigan entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed before losing to UCLA in the Elite Eight

