Michigan's Franz Wagner Declares for NBA Draft

University of Michigan sophomore forward Franz Wagner announced on Tuesday that he will enter the 2021 NBA draft and plans to sign with an agent.

Wagner is widely considered a potential first-round pick and an elite defensive prospect after helping lead Michigan to a Big Ten regular-season title. The German international, whose brother Moe currently plays for the Magic, averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 47% shooting last season.

In a column with The Players' Tribune, Wagner said the decision to attend Michigan, rather than play professionally in Germany, was "the best decision I ever made."

"I’m definitely feeling a lot of emotions about it," Wagner wrote. "I’m hopeful, more than anything—as playing in the NBA has been a big dream of mine. It’s something I’ve been working extremely hard for.

"And after talking with my coaches and my family, I know it’s something I’m ready for. From a basketball perspective, this is the move for me to make right now. (Plus, I mean, if Moe can play in the league—obviously they’ll take anyone.)"

Michigan entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed before losing to UCLA in the Elite Eight.

