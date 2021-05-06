Punt-Averse High School Football Coach Lands FCS Job

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Is North Dakota State our biggest football powerhouse?
Is North Dakota State our biggest football powerhouse?

High School Coach Who Never Punts, Only Does Onside Kicks Lands FCS Job

Author:
Publish date:

Kevin Kelley has made a name for himself as the high school football coach who never punts and almost always attempts onside kicks. According to Kyle Deckelbaum of KATV in Little Rock, Ark., the longtime high school coach will take his out-of-the-box philosophy to FCS Presbyterian College as the next head coach of the Blue Hose.

Since taking over as head coach at Little Rock's Pulaski Academy 18 years ago, Kelley has proven his strategy works, winning nine state championships. Now, he'll have the opportunity to try to prove himself at the college level.

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game

Much of his fourth down decision-making stems from the research of David Romer, an economics professor at Cal, who found that NFL teams should always go for it on fourth-and-4 or less. This type of thinking involving risk aversion vs. risk taking stuck with Kelley, who has said in many interviews that the numbers support his strategy, so there's no reason not to do it.

In terms of onside kicks, Kelley views it this way: if his team kicks it into the end zone, the other team gets the ball at the 20-yard-line. If they try the onside kick and don't recover, the other team gets the ball around their own 45-yard-line. He's willing to sacrifice those 25 yards because he knows his team will recover at least 25% of its onside kick attempts. These extra possessions—in addition to his aggressiveness on fourth down—have helped produced one of the most dominant offenses in high school football over the last two decades.

Kelley takes over a Presbyterian program that's 16–46 since the start of the 2015 season, and while it might be unfair to say this is his make-or-break opportunity, it's hard to ignore how impactful it would be if he can turn things around at a small liberal arts college in rural South Carolina simply by embracing math.

YOU MAY LIKE

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
Play
College Football

Punt-Averse High School Football Coach Lands FCS Job

Nine-time state champion coach Kevin Kelley looks to prove that his unconventional strategy can work at the next level.

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Orange linebacker Jake Ehlinger, brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, during the fourth quarter of the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
College Football

Report: Texas LB Jake Ehlinger Found Dead Off Campus

Police reportedly say the death of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, brother of Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger, is not considered suspicious.

The USWNT will play three games in Texas
Play
Soccer

USWNT to Play Three Olympic Tune-Ups in Texas

Portugal, Nigeria and Jamaica will be the opponents for the U.S. before the 18-player roster is set for Tokyo.

Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso after Chelsea's win over Real Madrid
Soccer

Hazard Apologizes for Laughing With Ex-Chelsea Teammates

Eden Hazard stirred emotions among Real Madrid supporters and Spanish media for joking with his former teammates after his current club's UCL ouster.

Villarreal reaches the Europa League final
Soccer

Emery's Villarreal Eliminates Arsenal to Reach UEL Final

The ex-Arsenal coach returned to London and emerged victorious after a 0-0 second-leg draw at the Emirates.

Edinson Cavani scores vs Roma in the Europa League semifinals
Soccer

Man United Reaches First Final Under Solskjaer

The Red Devils will play Villarreal for the Europa League title after eliminating Roma in a high-scoring semifinal series.

ncaa-basketball-logo
Play
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Sets July 7 as NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline

Players who previously entered the NBA draft will reportedly have until July 7 to withdraw and return to school.

ron-rivera-year-2-washington
NFL

GamePlan: Ron Rivera on Year 2 in Washington

From new personnel executives to a certain profile of player for free agency and the draft, here's why WFT thinks it can build off of 2020's success.