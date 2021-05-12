Saint Louis Basketball Assistant Ford Stuen Dies at 29

Sports Illustrated home
Saint Louis University Basketball Assistant, Ford Stuen, Dies at 29

Author:
Publish date:

Ford Stuen, a basketball assistant at Saint Louis University, died at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital on Tuesday at 29 years old, the school announced.

Stuen had been hospitalized since Easter due to an infection and never recovered despite the use of antibiotics and a medically-induced coma.

He is survived by his wife Courtney, stepdaughter Lucy, and a son due in August. 

On April 13, his birthday, Courtney posted on Instagram saying he had been placed on life support and a ventilator but said he was getting better and was hopeful. 

Stuen was the nephew of SLU head coach Travis Ford. Stuen had been on staff for the last five seasons. He joined the program as a director of player development in 2016 but was promoted to assistant two seasons ago.  

In his first year as an assistant, his named appeared on the National Association of Basketball Coaches 30-Under-30 list that highlighted the best college basketball coaches under 30 years old.

He played under his uncle at Oklahoma State from 2012 to 2016 where he helped his team appear in three NCAA Tournament appearances.

"Words cannot begin to express the pain and sorrow we are all experiencing right now," SLU Director of Athletics Chris May said. "Everyone associated with our program knew Ford as someone who was fully invested in working for the betterment of our student-athletes. His passion, positivity, and amazing outlook on life are things we will all take with us. Our hearts go out to Courtney, Lucy, and Ford's wonderful family. Please keep the Stuen family, as well as and the Ford family, in your thoughts and prayers." 

