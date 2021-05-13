Ex-Kansas G Bryce Thompson Picks Oklahoma State

Sports Illustrated home
Which Men's College Basketball Programs Should We Keep an Eye Out for Next Season?
Former Kansas Guard Bryce Thompson Transfers to Oklahoma State

After entering the transfer portal last month, former Kansas shooting guard Bryce Thompson was clear that fit would be paramount in his college decision the second time around.

On Thursday, Thompson found the perfect fit in Stillwater, Okla., picking Oklahoma State over Tulsa and Oklahoma, he tells Sports Illustrated.

“I really trust Coach [Mike] Boynton,” Thompson says. “He did a great job of recruiting me and making it known that he wanted me and that I could make an impact. This was the most comfortable spot for me, and it’s the best decision.”

Thompson will be immediately available for Boynton thanks to the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule. Thompson is already familiar with Boynton and the Cowboys program after taking “lots” of visits to the campus during high school.

Guard Bryce Thompson while at Kansas

Oklahoma State was an original finalist for Thompson before he picked Kansas.

Thompson suffered two major injuries—to his back and a broken hand—during his freshman season, which hampered his development and infusion into the Jayhawks’ offense.

He finished his freshman season averaging 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 35.3% from the field.

Thompson, a former McDonald’s All American, came out of Booker T. Washington (Tulsa) High School with a big reputation as a scorer and playmaker, averaging 26 points per game. The summer before his senior season, Thompson led the prestigious Under Armour Association in scoring at 25.3 points a game and drained 47% of his three-pointers.

Thompson said one of the most attractive things about Oklahoma State was that Boynton’s system was more conducive to his style of play.

“It’s one thing for a coach to say that they like to play fast and shoot threes, but I witnessed it firsthand when we played them this year,” Thompson says. “Coach said he wants to use me in a lot of different ways; on-ball, off-ball, coming off screens and everything. He really feels like I’m interchangeable and that’s exactly how I see myself. I’m relieved to know where I’m going now and be comfortable that it’s the right place for me. I’m so motivated. I’m ready to get there and win.” 

