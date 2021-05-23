Former MSU Star Keith Appling Wanted in Fatal Shooting

Keith Appling, a former basketball player for Michigan State University, is wanted after a fatal shooting in Detroit Saturday night, according to a release from the Detroit Police Department obtained by Brett Kast of WXYZ Detroit, a local news station.

At approximately 7:10 p.m. ET Saturday in the 1300 block of Whitcomb, a 29-year-old man and a 66-year-old man got involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

The 29-year-old man, later identified as Appling, shot the 66-year-old man and he later died from his wounds. Appling then fled the scene in a tan colored Buick Regal. He has yet to be found and is considered armed and extremely dangerous, according to the release.

Appling was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, delivering/manufacturing less than 50 grams and operating without a license on his person when he was pulled over and found with 19 grams of heroin, according to the Detroit Free Press. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Before that, he was sentenced to jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a police officer in 2017.

Appling played for the Spartans from 2010 to 2014 where he was named All-Big Ten Honors in his sophomore and junior years. He wasn't drafted and played in the NBA G-League for one year then played overseas but was briefly signed to the Magic before returning to playing professionally overseas.