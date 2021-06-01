ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Still Feeling Effects of December COVID-19 Bout

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on Tuesday that he has not regained his sense of smell or taste after a December bout with COVID-19.

"Been 5 months since I tested positive for Covid. Still can’t taste or smell," Herbstreit tweeted Tuesday. "Anyone else experience this?? Did it ever come back?? Haven’t tasted a meal since late December. After 5 months...is this my new normal or will taste and smell come back???"

On Dec. 29, Herbstreit announced that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and he would not be on-site for the Sugar Bowl game between Ohio State and Clemson.

He called the game remotely from a home studio.

While research related to the long-term effects of COVID-19 is still ongoing, the Centers for Disease Control notes, "Long COVID can happen to anyone who has had COVID-19, even if the illness was mild, or they had no symptoms."

Herbstreit took to Twitter in mid-April and shared that he had received his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"So thankful to take that next step," he wrote. "Never really looked at the decision any other way other than I just wanted to be vaccinated and feel that freedom. No brainer for me-Appreciative for the opportunity."

Herbstreit, 51, joined ESPN in 1995 as a college football sideline analyst and he has been an analyst for College GameDay since '96. Since 2006, he has also served as ABC's Saturday Night Football's game analyst.

Before joining the network, he played quarterback at Ohio State, where, as a senior, he was team captain and recognized as both the team MVP and most motivational player.

