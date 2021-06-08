Duke Basketball to Return to Full Capacity This Season

The Cameron Crazies return.

Cameron Indoor Stadium will return to full capacity this upcoming college basketball season, the school announced in a video.

The return to normalcy for the sports world from the pandemic is slowly making the rounds and seeing Cameron with its 9,314 screaming fans is a good step forward. The Blue Devils could've used any help from fans last season.

Duke missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 1994–95 season when it finished 13–11 this past year in what was a rare down year for coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Last week, Krzyzewski announced that this season would be his last with Duke and he will be retiring from coaching after a career that includes five national titles and 12 Final Four appearances.

