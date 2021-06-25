NC State, Vandy CWS Game Delayed Due to COVID-19 Issues

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

NC State, Vanderbilt College World Series Game Delayed Due to COVID-19 Issues

Author:
Publish date:

Friday's College World Series semifinal game between NC State and Vanderbilt has been delayed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wolfpack program.

The Wolfpack announced the game, which was initially supposed to start around 2 p.m. ET, would instead begin at 3:07 p.m. ET. "An undisclosed number of players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today's game," NC State said in a statement.

The school has not released the name of the player who tested positive for COVID-19. According to ESPN, second baseman JT Jarrett and pitcher Evan Justice are not at the ballpark.

As the game's first pitch drew closer, NC State and the NCAA were working to find out if Wolfpack players or members of other College World Series teams would be affected by contact tracing.

WNCN-TV reported that Jarrett was sent home because of COVID-19. The Wolfpack have nine position players and four pitchers available, according to ESPN

Justice recorded a save for the Wolfpack against the Commodores when the two teams played on June 21. He has posted one win and four saves in NC State's postseason run. A glove-first second baseman, Jarrett is hitting .251 on the season and has started all 55 of NC State's games.

After the Wolfpack's victory against the Commodores on Monday, N.C. State baseball coach Elliott Avent said his team needed some rest because of a "bug" that was "floating around" the team.

"Coach Hart's been sick for probably five or six days," Avent said. "J.T. Jarrett caught the bug a couple of days ago. This bug seems to be going around."

"I've got it a little bit. This bug seems to be floating around. And I think right now it's important for our players to get some rest."

Friday's incident marks the first COVID-19 issue at the College World Series. Throughout the CWS, competing teams have not interacted off the field in any capacity. Media covering the CWS have conducted interviews on Zoom, while team practices have also been closed.

Games at the CWS, however, have been at full capacity with fans.

NC State is one of two undefeated teams remaining; Mississippi State is the other. To advance to the best of three College World Series final for the first time in program history, the Wolfpack need to win Friday or Saturday, if they lose Friday. Vanderbilt, a college baseball powerhouse, needs to win twice to eliminate NC State and advance to its fourth CWS final in the last seven seasons. The Commodores won the championship in 2014 and 2019, while finishing second in 2015.

This story will be updated. 

More College Baseball 

YOU MAY LIKE

college-baseball-pitcher-bone-marrow-transplant.jpg
College Baseball

NC State, Vandy CWS Game Delayed Due to COVID-19 Issues

COVID-19 issues among NC State's players delayed the start of Friday's game.

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Week 1 Odds Update - Which Games are on the Move?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo analyzes the sharp line moves already taking place for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Promotional image for MLW's EJ Nduka
Play
Wrestling

EJ Nduka Ready to Make His Mark in MLW After WWE Release

His WWE release came as a surprise to those inside the building. Now he’s trying to take his career to the next level in a smaller promotion.

Aryna Sabalenka is among the favorites at Wimbledon 2021.
Tennis

2021 Wimbledon Women’s Seed Report

Predictions, dark horses to watch and key first-round matchups for the women's side at Wimbledon 2021.

Jason Kidd
NBA

Report: Mavs Agree to Hire Jason Kidd as Head Coach

Kidd had two stints with the franchise throughout his playing career and was previously was the head coach of the Nets and Bucks.

He’s the boss, big cheese, head honcho, high muck-a-muck, top dog, man upstairs, taskmaster, ringleader and kingpin all rolled into one. Since purchasing Capitol Wrestling Co. from his father in 1982, The Chairman has built his empire ruthlessly and efficiently, dispatching all who stand in the way of his entertainment sovereignty—from Ted Turner and WCW to HBK and God.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Jim Ross and John Ourand

Vince McMahon selling the WWE? Plus, Ross shares some major inside scoops. Also, Ourand hits on the NBA ratings, the U.S. Open and much more.

Jun 23, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the third quarter during game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

NBA Draft Lottery Winners, Team USA's Roster and the Conference Finals

Who's pulling the top draft picks? Plus, a deep dive into the Eastern and Western Conference finals with Michael Pina and Chris Herring.

Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson
Play
Fantasy

2021 Minnesota Vikings Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the Minnesota Vikings by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs