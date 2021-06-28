Wisconsin QB Announces Trademark Ahead of NIL Laws' July 1 Start

Sports Illustrated home
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Announces Trademark Ahead of NIL Laws' July 1 Start

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz released a video Monday announcing the upcoming trademark of his personal brand. 

News of Mertz's announcement comes just days before Name, Image and Likeness policies begin taking effect in some states on July 1. 

Thus far, 20 states have passed NIL legislation, with seven set to take effect on Wednesday and an eighth starting later in July. The other 12 states set to implement NIL legislation have policies set to begin in 2022 or after. 

On Monday, the NCAA's Division I council agreed to support the NCAA's interim NIL solution. Among other details, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, for institutions in states without NIL laws or laws that have not yet taken effect, if an individual elects to engage in an NIL activity, that player's eligibility will not be impacted.

As it currently stands, Wisconsin is one of only 10 states where no legislative bill has been introduced to address the topic. Nevertheless, as a result of the NCAA's temporary solution, players like Mertz can take advantage of NIL laws in other states without fearing punishment. Along those lines, the school also announced earlier this month that it has partnered with Opendorse to launch the YouDub program, an initiative designed to help players capitalize on their name, image and likeness.

Mertz appeared in seven games for the Badgers last season, throwing for more than 1,200 yards and recording nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He starred in Wisconsin's season-opener, completing 20-of-21 pass attempts for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Later in the following week, however, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

