Report: NC State Players Tested Positive for COVID Variant

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

NC State announced Tuesday that eight of its players tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Wolfpack were forced to exit the College World Series over the weekend after multiple players tested positive for the coronavirus. The university reported that an unspecified numbers of those who tested positive were previously vaccinated.

"We understand the results. Believe me. There’s no questioning the results,” NC State chancellor Randy Woodson said Tuesday. “We understand the gravity of eight players testing positive and the fact that this was the Delta variant, which is super contagious and is quickly emerging in the country as potentially another wave of infection. So we understand. That’s of concern.”

NC State was forced to drop out of the College World Series on June 26 as the NCAA declared its matchup with Vanderbilt a "no-contest." The Wolfpack and Commodores split their first two CWS matchups on June 21 and June 25, with the latter game featuring an NC State team with only 13 players.

“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department,” the NCAA said in a statement. “As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

Vanderbilt enters Tuesday night one win away from its second straight College World Series title. The Commodores defeated Mississippi State 8-2 on Monday to seize a 1-0 series lead.

More College Baseball Coverage:

• How Omaha Became the Home of the College World Series

• Vanderbilt AD Says Players’ Parents Were ‘Subjected to Racial Slurs’ at College World Series

• NC State Out of College World Series Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Vandy Advances