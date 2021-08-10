Alabama, Clemson Lead Preseason Coaches Poll

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Alabama, Clemson Lead 2021 Preseason Coaches Poll

Author:
Publish date:
nick-saban-alabama

USA Today released its annual preseason coaches poll on Tuesday morning, and a slate of familiar faces topped the list ahead of the 2021 college football season.

Alabama checks in at No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA poll. The Crimson Tide received 63 of the 65 first-place votes, with Oklahoma receiving the other two. The Sooners rank No. 3 in the coaches poll behind Clemson, while Ohio State and Georgia sit at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

The Crimson Tide enter 2021 following their sixth national championship in the Nick Saban era. Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State each appeared in the College Football Playoff last season. The SEC leads the coaches poll with six teams in the Top 25, while five Big Ten schools made the list. Oregon is projected as the best Pac-12 team in 2021 after landing at No. 12 in the poll.

Check out the entire preseason coaches poll below:

1. Alabama (63 first-place votes)

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma (two first-place votes)

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Others Receiving Votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1

More College Football Coverage:

Remembering Bobby Bowden, a College Football Giant
SEC's Expansion Creates Scheduling Conundrum
Where Does the Rest of the Big 12 Go From Here?

YOU MAY LIKE

Lionel Messi is signing with PSG
Soccer

What Messi Joining PSG Means for the Club and Barça in the Grand Scheme

After more than two decades with Barcelona, and against his publicly expressed desires, Lionel Messi is indeed headed to PSG in a landscape-altering move.

nick-saban-alabama
College Football

Alabama, Clemson Lead Preseason Coaches Poll

A slate of familiar faces lead the preseason coaches poll ahead of 2021.

Image from iOS (2)
Photos

Photos: Triumph and Heartbreak at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Sports Illustrated photographers captured the emotions of the 2020 Olympic Games

A luchador flying through the air
Wrestling

New Group Visa Makes It Easier for Luchadores to Work in U.S.

Entertainment company Masked Republic has secured visas for 50 lucha libre stars to come work shows in America.

joe-buck
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Generates Wild Twitter Reaction After Guest Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Hate, love, comparisons to Nickelback; Joe Buck gets it all as 'Jeopardy!' host

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
NFL

Texans QB Watson 'Unlikely to Play' in Preseason Opener

Houston coach David Culley said the quarterback is unlikely to play vs. Green Bay on Saturday due to the "limited reps he's had in practice."

Lionel Messi arrives to El Prat International Airport in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on 10 August 2021 to travel to Paris
Soccer

Fans Celebrate in Paris as Messi Arrives to Join PSG

Lionel Messi's motorcade and arrival in Paris is met with a raucous crowd of fans welcoming him to PSG.

Aug 9, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton (53) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB

The Yankees and the Night of Blown-Save Absurdities

Monday’s game between New York and Kansas City was a weird, delightful, wide-ranging spectacle.