Alabama, Clemson Lead Preseason Coaches Poll

USA Today released its annual preseason coaches poll on Tuesday morning, and a slate of familiar faces topped the list ahead of the 2021 college football season.

Alabama checks in at No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA poll. The Crimson Tide received 63 of the 65 first-place votes, with Oklahoma receiving the other two. The Sooners rank No. 3 in the coaches poll behind Clemson, while Ohio State and Georgia sit at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

The Crimson Tide enter 2021 following their sixth national championship in the Nick Saban era. Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State each appeared in the College Football Playoff last season. The SEC leads the coaches poll with six teams in the Top 25, while five Big Ten schools made the list. Oregon is projected as the best Pac-12 team in 2021 after landing at No. 12 in the poll.

Check out the entire preseason coaches poll below:

1. Alabama (63 first-place votes)

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma (two first-place votes)

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Others Receiving Votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1

