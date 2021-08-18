After Breakthrough, No. 14 Indiana Is Back for More

Seven months after the confetti fell on national champion Alabama, a new college football season is nearly here. As part of Sports Illustrated's 2021 preview content, we're rolling out scouting reports for all of SI's preseason top 25 teams, featuring all the names, storylines and big games you need to know. Starting with No. 25 Nevada and running through No. 1 Alabama, we'll be featuring five teams per day from Monday through Friday.

The Big Story: Indiana

Indiana had its best season in recent memory in 2020, finishing second in the Big Ten East behind Ohio State. Come 2021, the Hoosiers will be looking to show that their 6–2 record wasn’t just a fluke at the hands of Penn State and Michigan’s unusual struggles. Indiana football hasn’t had a lot of sustainable success, but coach Tom Allen aims to change that as he continues building the program in his fifth season.

Can’t Miss: Ty Fryfogle

The Hoosiers boast the reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year in Fryfogle, who opted to return to school for a fifth year instead of entering the NFL draft. Fryfogle had an explosive season in 2020, becoming the first receiver in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 200-yard games. He finished the shortened year with 721 yards and seven touchdowns on just 37 receptions, and he figures to have even more of a dominant year in 2021 with his counterpart Whop Philyor off to the league.

Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Key Question: Can Michael Penix Jr. stay healthy?

The Hoosiers quarterback has struggled with injuries throughout his career, suffering an ACL tear in 2018, a broken clavicle in 2019 and another torn ACL in 2020. When Penix is healthy, he makes a huge impact—he is 10–2 as a starter and enters 2021 second in program history in career completion percentage (61.6%). If the injury-prone quarterback can manage to stay healthy for an entire season, it will pay dividends for the Hoosiers.

X-Factor: Transfers

The Hoosiers added nine players by way of the transfer portal over the offseason, all of whom will be immediately eligible under the new NCAA rules. Though none stand out as program-changers on their own, there is a lot of notable talent that could make a big difference in filling key holes for the program. USC transfer Stephen Carr, a former five-star recruit, adds crucial depth to the running back room, while Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer, Ole Miss defensive end Ryder Anderson and Auburn defensive end Jaren Handy help fill gaps in the defensive trenches.

Date to Circle: Oct. 23 vs. Ohio State

Indiana’s sole loss in the Big Ten last season was to Ohio State. The 42–35 defeat was much closer than the sides’ matchups in recent memory, so this year’s contest in Bloomington should be a good one. Playing against the best team in the conference will be a crucial determiner of where the Hoosiers program stands.

The Bottom Line

The Hoosiers enter 2021 with higher preseason expectations than in a very long time. Can it all come together for a special season in Bloomington?

