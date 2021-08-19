No. 7 Iowa State Has Chance to Prove It's Among the Elite

Seven months after the confetti fell on national champion Alabama, a new college football season is nearly here. As part of Sports Illustrated's 2021 preview content, we're rolling out scouting reports for all of SI's preseason top 25 teams, featuring all the names, storylines and big games you need to know. Starting with No. 25 Nevada and running through No. 1 Alabama, we'll be featuring five teams per day from Monday through Friday.

The Big Story: Iowa State

Matt Campbell’s squad remains one of the most consistent forces in the Big 12, and 2021 may mark the most talented Cyclones team yet. Quarterback Brock Purdy is returning for his senior season, and he should have plenty of weapons at his disposal. If Iowa State’s defensive line shows improvement across the season, we could see Iowa State giving Oklahoma a run for its money in the Big 12 championship.

Can’t Miss: Breece Hall

The running back could very well lead the Big 12 in rushing in 2021, and he could challenge for the national crown before the season comes to a close. Hall tallied 1,572 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2020, a season that saw him finish No. 6 in the Heisman voting. Pair Hall’s individual brilliance with an offensive line that returns all five starters, and we could see quite the special season on display in Ames.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Key Question: Is this the best front seven in the Big 12?

Iowa State’s defense turnaround in the Campbell era is a sight to behold, and the Cyclones’ pass rush could emerge as a dominant unit in 2021. Linebacker Mike Rose should challenge for Defensive Player of the Year honors, and defensive lineman Will McDonald IV will look to build upon a 10.5-sack campaign in 2020. The departure of sackmaster JaQuan Bailey does create somewhat of a hole in the middle, but there should be more than enough depth on the roster to keep Iowa State as one of the conference’s stoutest defenses.

X-Factor: The tight end position

Petty and Hall may be the most notable names on the Cyclones’ roster, but don’t look past a pair of dynamic tight ends. Six-foot-six senior Charlie Kolar could snag double-digit touchdowns after tallying seven scores last season, and he’s flanked by three-time All-Big 12 honoree Chase Allen. Iowa State’s attack will stretch defenses both vertically and horizontally this season, and with playmaking options across the roster, both Kolar and Allen could be major beneficiaries.

Date to Circle: Nov. 20 at Oklahoma

The Cyclones will have to survive a late-November trip to Norman to have any shot at the College Football Playoff. But don’t be shocked if Iowa State and Oklahoma square off twice in 2021. We could see a rematch of the November contest in the Big 12 championship in early December.

The Bottom Line

Campbell continues to eschew NFL opportunities to build a sustained winner at Iowa State, and his plan appears to be coming to fruition. Iowa State is a legitimate contender for the Big 12 crown, and, given a couple of breaks, we could see the Cyclones as the most unlikely CFP participant in recent memory.

More Top 25 Team Previews:

• No. 23 Texas

• No. 18 Florida

• No. 15 Miami