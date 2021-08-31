South Carolina Names Grad Assistant Zeb Noland Starting QB

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina is turning to its coaching staff for help on the field in 2021 as graduate assistant Zeb Noland is listed as the starting quarterback for Week 1 on the Gamecocks' depth chart.

Noland will guide South Carolina on Saturday, when the school hosts Eastern Illinois in its season opener. He will replace Luke Doty, who was slated to be South Carolina's starting quarterback before suffering a foot injury during preseason practice.

Although South Carolina's situation is a bit odd, Noland enters Week 1 with legitimate credentials under center. Noland appeared in nine games for Iowa State from 2017-18, tallying six touchdown passes. He appeared to complete his playing career in May, when he served as a backup quarterback at South Dakota State. But with South Carolina now in a pinch, Noland is putting the pads on once again.

Noland is sharing reps in practice with redshirt senior Jason Brown, according to ESPN's Chris Low. Brown will serve as Noland's backup vs. Eastern Illinois.

South Carolina enters 2021 following a 2–8 campaign last season, the final year of the Will Muschamp era. The Gamecocks hired former Oklahoma, Georgia and Virginia Tech assistant Shane Beamer as head coach in December 2020.

