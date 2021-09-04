Indiana's Jersey Miscue Caps Blowout Season-Opening Loss

If Week 1 of the college football season has shown us anything, it's that everyone has lots of room for improvement. That's true for the players and coaches across the country, sure, but it's also true for equipment managers everywhere.

Exhibit A: the season opener between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana—or should I say, Indinia. Hoosiers running back David Holloman was given a jersey with a glaring spelling error, or perhaps some sort of misguided shoutout for Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel.

The error added insult to injury in what was a rough day for Indiana. Iowa raced out to an early 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, and built it up to 31-3 by halftime. The second half played out to a stalemate, with a final score of 34-6.

The Hawkeyes' defense dominated the game, holding Indiana to 233 total yards and grabbing three interceptions. That included two by senior defensive back Riley Moss, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

There are no Indiana stats that are worth jotting down or committing to memory. But what will be remembered for some time is Indinia. We might not see Indinia again for a while, and for Hoosiers fans who just saw their team fail to find the end zone, that's as close they'll get to having a silver lining.

