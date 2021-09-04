September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Indiana's Jersey Miscue Caps Blowout Season-Opening Loss

Author:

If Week 1 of the college football season has shown us anything, it's that everyone has lots of room for improvement. That's true for the players and coaches across the country, sure, but it's also true for equipment managers everywhere.

Exhibit A: the season opener between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana—or should I say, Indinia. Hoosiers running back David Holloman was given a jersey with a glaring spelling error, or perhaps some sort of misguided shoutout for Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel.

The error added insult to injury in what was a rough day for Indiana. Iowa raced out to an early 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, and built it up to 31-3 by halftime. The second half played out to a stalemate, with a final score of 34-6.

SI Recommends

The Hawkeyes' defense dominated the game, holding Indiana to 233 total yards and grabbing three interceptions. That included two by senior defensive back Riley Moss, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

There are no Indiana stats that are worth jotting down or committing to memory. But what will be remembered for some time is Indinia. We might not see Indinia again for a while, and for Hoosiers fans who just saw their team fail to find the end zone, that's as close they'll get to having a silver lining.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

indinia
College Football

Indiana's Jersey Miscue Caps Blowout Season-Opening Loss

The No. 17 Hoosiers had a bad day in their 34-6 loss to No. 18 Iowa. Indiana's equipment manager had an even worse time.

The FIFA World Cup trophy
Soccer

UEFA Has 'Grave Concerns' Over FIFA's Biennial World Cup Push

FIFA is exploring the possibility of making World Cups every two years instead of four, and the European governing body isn't pleased.

Satoshi Kojima_courtesy NJPW
Wrestling

Wrestler Satoshi Kojima To Make AEW Debut

The Japanese wrestling icon will bring his distinct intensity and international accolades to this Sunday's 'All Out' in a match against Jon Moxley.

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, center, jokes with teammates during the Oregon Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium.
College Football

Oregon's Thibodeaux Sprains Ankle/Foot vs. Fresno State

The star edge rusher is expected to be a potential top pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Ducks made a comeback against Fresno State in the fourth, securing the win.

Left side: WWE, Right Side: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
Play
Wrestling

Report: Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

The former NCAA champion took to Twitter on Saturday morning saying he signed a contract but did not say who.

Tom Brady with the Lombardi Trophy.
NFL

Tom Brady Tested Positive for COVID-19 in February

The legendary quarterback told the Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after the Tampa Bay championship boat parade.

The Nationals logo.
MLB

Report: Unvaccinated Astros, Nationals Employees Lose Health Benefits

The health benefits for these employees, who were terminated in August, were slated to go into October or later.

Four-time U.S Open singles champion and ESPN commentator John McEnroe calls the match between Dominic Thiem of Austria and Alex de Minaur of Australia.
Tennis

McEnroe Embracing New Career As Voiceover Artist

John McEnroe is an unlikely choice to narrate Netflix's teen comedy series 'Never Have I Ever,' but the tennis star is loving his career pivot as a voiceover artist.