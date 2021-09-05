UCLA Uses Strong Ground Game to Top No. 16 LSU, 38-27

Before last week's blowout win over Hawaii, UCLA had lost all six games it had played against non-conference opponents under fourth-year coach Chip Kelly. Now it has won two in a row, with Saturday's victory over No. 16 LSU signifying the program's biggest win in years.

The Bruins' defense stymied the Tigers in a convincing 38-27 win at the Rose Bowl, with LSU tallying just 378 yards of total offense. UCLA out-gained LSU 221-48 on the ground, controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

For the second straight week, UCLA leaned on a two-headed rushing attack behind Zach Charbonet and Brittain Brown, who combined for 212 yards on 28 carries with two scores. That ground game opened up the passing attack for big plays, as Dorian Thompson Robinson completed nine of 16 pass attempts for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Tight end Greg Dulcich caught three passes for 117 yards and a score, while Kyle Phillips put the game away with a 45-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter in which he ran through several LSU defenders to put the Bruins up by 18.

For LSU, quarterback Max Johnson was 26-for-46 for 330 yards and three scores. LSU was unable to find any rhythm on the ground, though, averaging only 1.9 yards per attempt with a long of just 12.

The Bruins will have a bye next week before facing Fresno State at home on Sept. 18, while LSU will look for its first win at home against McNeese.

