Alabama, Georgia Lead AP Top 25 After Week 1

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama remained the top team in the AP Top 25 poll on Tuesday after its 44-13 drubbing of Miami in Week 1.

The Crimson Tide earned 59 of 63 first-place votes following their win in Atlanta. Georgia was the only other team to receive a first-place vote.

Oklahoma advanced to 1–0 in 2021 following its win over Tulane on Saturday, though a narrow victory over the Green Wave knocked the Sooners down to No. 4 from No. 2 in the preseason rankings. Georgia now sits at No. 2 after defeating No. 6 Clemson.

The SEC leads all conferences with seven top-25 teams. Ohio State is the top Big Ten team at No. 3, while Oregon leads Pac-12 schools at No. 10. ACC schools Clemson and North Carolina both fell in Tuesday's poll, with the Tar Heels dropping to No. 24 after a loss to Virginia Tech.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below:

AP Top 25



1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Cincinnati

8. Notre Dame

9. Iowa State

10. Iowa

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Ole Miss

21. Utah

22. Miami (FL)

23. Arizona State

24. North Carolina

25. Auburn

More College Football Coverage:

• Forde-Yard Dash: Milton's Triumph; Mulligans and More

• No. 9 Notre Dame Survives FSU's Upset Bid in OT Win

• UConn's Edsall Announces Retirement After Upset Loss