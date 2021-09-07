September 7, 2021
Alabama, Georgia Lead AP Top 25 After Week 1

Alabama remained the top team in the AP Top 25 poll on Tuesday after its 44-13 drubbing of Miami in Week 1. 

The Crimson Tide earned 59 of 63 first-place votes following their win in Atlanta. Georgia was the only other team to receive a first-place vote. 

Oklahoma advanced to 1–0 in 2021 following its win over Tulane on Saturday, though a narrow victory over the Green Wave knocked the Sooners down to No. 4 from No. 2 in the preseason rankings. Georgia now sits at No. 2 after defeating No. 6 Clemson. 

The SEC leads all conferences with seven top-25 teams. Ohio State is the top Big Ten team at No. 3, while Oregon leads Pac-12 schools at No. 10. ACC schools Clemson and North Carolina both fell in Tuesday's poll, with the Tar Heels dropping to No. 24 after a loss to Virginia Tech.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below:

AP Top 25 

1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Texas A&M 
6. Clemson
7. Cincinnati
8. Notre Dame
9. Iowa State
10. Iowa
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. USC
15. Texas
16. UCLA
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Wisconsin
19. Virginia Tech
20. Ole Miss
21. Utah
22. Miami (FL)
23. Arizona State
24. North Carolina
25. Auburn

