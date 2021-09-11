Florida's Jaydon Hill Avoids Prosecution on Theft Charges

September 11, 2021
Florida CB Jaydon Hill Agrees to Deferred Prosecution on Felony Theft Charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill, sidelined this season because of a torn knee ligament, was charged with breaking into a car, stealing a debit card and making $1,700 in unauthorized purchases.

According to Alachua County court records, Hill agreed last month to deferred prosecution on third-degree felony charges for unarmed burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, grand theft larceny of more than $750 and less than $5,000, and fraudulent and illegal use of credit cards.

Hill will have the felonies dropped from his record if he completes 50 hours of community service, reimburses $1,753.43 to Mid-Florida Credit Union, pays $200 in prosecution fees and does not violate any federal, state, county or municipal ordinances for a year.

WUFT-TV first reported Hill’s legal troubles Saturday.

According to court records, Hill was arrested June 2 after police used IP address logs and surveillance footage to link him to the stolen debit card.

The victim reported May 9 that his car had been broken into and his wallet has been stolen. The victim reported several fraudulent charges on the missing debit card, including several at fast-food restaurants, another at a gas station and eight for unpaid campus parking tickets.

Hill initially told police he bought the card from an unknown person at a Gainesville gas station. After he granted police permission to search his phone, officers found pictures taken May 8 of the stolen debit card and of the victim’s driver’s license. According to police, Hill then admitted to the crimes and expressed his remorse.

Hill, a junior from Huntsville, Alabama, has played in 22 games in two seasons at Florida.

