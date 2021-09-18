SMU Launches Last-Second Hail Mary to Remain Undefeated

September 19, 2021
SMU Escapes LA Tech With Walk-Off Hail Mary to Remain Undefeated

No time left on the clock? No problem for SMU. 

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai scrambled behind the offensive line as the final five seconds ticked away on the game clock, Louisiana Tech defenders trying to close in. As time expired, Mordecai rolled to his left and launched a 33-yard Hail Mary to a crowded end zone. The ball was batted away before landing into the hands of Reggie Roberson Jr.

The completion on the last-second heave was the cherry on top of a stellar day for Mordecai, who finished 36-of-48 for 395 yards and five touchdowns. In his first three starts at SMU after transferring from Oklahoma, Mordecai has thrown for 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

The Mustangs walked away with a 39–37 victory, moving to 3-0 on the season while Louisiana Tech fell to 1–2 overall. Saturday's matchup was SMU's closest win this season after opening its season with a 56–9 victory over Abilene Christian before topping North Texas 35–12 last week. 

