Rutgers cornerbacks Max Melton and Chris Long were suspended from the team after they were taken into police custody for an incident involving a paintball gun, coach Greg Schiano announced Tuesday.

“I was informed that Chris Long and Malachi Melton were taken into police custody early this morning as a result of an incident involving a paintball gun,” Schiano said in a statement. “Both players have been suspended immediately.”

NJ Advanced Media reported that the two players had been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose after the Monday night incident.

Melton is a starter who already has two interceptions on the season to go along with five tackles. His pick-six on Sept. 4 against Temple was the team's first since 2017. Long is a reserve cornerback.

The Scarlett Knights are 3–0 for the first time since 2012 and are scheduled to visit No. 19 Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

