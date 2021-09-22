Lane Kiffin Deploys New Recruiting Tactic on Instagram

Lane Kiffin may be onto something with his latest (borderline genius) recruiting technique.

The Ole Miss head coach is only following two people on Instagram as of Tuesday night—quarterback Matt Corral and top recruit Arch Manning. Corral has been rising on Heisman watchlists as Ole Miss continues to march on 3-0, preparing for a showdown against Alabama on Oct. 2. Even Katy Perry is backing the quarterback.

The rising attention and Kiffin's newest recruiting tactic may just help him out, especially considering Manning will be seeing Ole Miss twice.

All eyes have been on the latest Manning prodigy as he visited Georgia last weekend and will head to Alabama on Oct. 2, Texas on Oct. 16 and his father's alma mater, Ole Miss, on Oct. 23. Manning has deep family ties to the Oxford-based school thanks to his father, Cooper Manning (who co-hosted College Bowl with brother Peyton Manning), his uncle, Eli Manning, and grandfather, Archie Manning. Both Eli and Archie were legendary quarterbacks at Ole Miss in their day.

As his uncles, Eli and Peyton, host Monday Night Football, Arch has risen to the top player in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite. His uncles vividly remember what it was like being in his shoes, and Eli shared on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he "feels for" his nephew because of the widespread attention as some say Arch will be the best of all the Mannings.

“I told him, ‘Hey, enjoy being a high school football player,’” Eli said. “'That is a great time in your life, some of the best friends you’ll have forever. Don’t start thinking so much about colleges, or ‘Hey where am I going to go play college,’ and thinking about the next level where you don’t get to enjoy this time in your life. So just enjoy it, work hard at it, be a great teammate and you’ll figure out where you’re gonna go play college.'”

