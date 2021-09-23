Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux became the latest athlete to launch a new business in the Name, Image and Likeness era on Thursday.

Thibodeaux released his own cryptocurrency called "$JREAM," which can be exclusively traded on Rally, according to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura. Rally is reportedly a digital platform that allows individuals to "build their own digital economies."

"I feel like crypto is such a new space and having an athlete involve in it kind of changes the dynamic of how athletes are viewed," Thibodeaux told ESPN. "I started looking at crypto in high school and seeing the future in crypto and how far it can go."

"This was the next step in starting my future."

Thibodeaux has been active in the NIL space in recent months. Thibodeaux recently announced an NFT deal with Nike founder Phil Knight, and he also signed a deal with United Airlines. The potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft has also reportedly signed "a six-figure private memorabilia deal," per ESPN.

The Ducks' star defender has not played in each of the last two games as he deals with an ankle injury, He is considered game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Arizona.

