Bowling Green Shocks Minnesota As 31-Point Underdog

Bowling Green stunned college football fans across the country as the 31-point underdog snagged an interception with 2:13 to go against Minnesota to seal a 14–10 win over the Golden Gophers.

The Falcons entered Saturday's matchup with 10 straight losses against FBS schools, while Minnesota just beat Colorado 30–0 last week. Minnesota had racked up 21 straight nonconference victories before Saturday, dating back to Sept. 3, 2015, per 247 Sports.

Over 46,000 fans watched as Minnesota's offense, which tallied 441 yards against Colorado, scored just a single field goal and touchdown. It didn't help that star wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell played only a single snap before seeming to agitate a lingering injury.

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan notched just 59 yards through the air and threw two interceptions, while the Falcons' attack was led by Matt McDonald, who threw for 170 yards on the day.

Saturday's victory marked Bowling Green's first over an FBS program since Nov. 2, 2019. As safety Jordan Anderson so eloquently put it, "merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily, life is but a dream" for Bowling Green.

