September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bowling Green Shocks Minnesota As 31-Point Underdog

Author:

Bowling Green stunned college football fans across the country as the 31-point underdog snagged an interception with 2:13 to go against Minnesota to seal a 14–10 win over the Golden Gophers.

The Falcons entered Saturday's matchup with 10 straight losses against FBS schools, while Minnesota just beat Colorado 30–0 last week. Minnesota had racked up 21 straight nonconference victories before Saturday, dating back to Sept. 3, 2015, per 247 Sports.

Over 46,000 fans watched as Minnesota's offense, which tallied 441 yards against Colorado, scored just a single field goal and touchdown. It didn't help that star wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell played only a single snap before seeming to agitate a lingering injury.

SI Recommends

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan notched just 59 yards through the air and threw two interceptions, while the Falcons' attack was led by Matt McDonald, who threw for 170 yards on the day.

Saturday's victory marked Bowling Green's first over an FBS program since Nov. 2, 2019. As safety Jordan Anderson so eloquently put it, "merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily, life is but a dream" for Bowling Green. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bowling Green Falcons defensive lineman Billie Roberts (93) and Bowling Green Falcons guard Malone VanGorder (62) celebrate after a play during the second quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
College Football

Bowling Green Shocks Minnesota As 31-Point Underdog

Thanks to a late interception, Saturday's victory marked Bowling Green's first over an FBS program since Nov. 2, 2019.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

Report: Tua to Go on IR, Will Miss at Least Three Games

The Dolphins will reportedly place quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the injured reserve with a rib injury, ruling him out until Week 6 at the earliest.

Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart
WNBA

Breanna Stewart Ruled Out for Sunday's Elimination Game

The Storm will be without their star forward as they face the Mercury in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

Jun 10, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots the ball before the game against the LA Clippers during game two in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Arena.
NBA

Jordan Clarkson Shares He Goes to 'A Lot' of Jazz Games

The Utah guard went unrecognized by a local news reporter, who was interviewing people about their thoughts on the new COVID-19 guidelines at the arena.

Jack Coan
College Football

Notre Dame's Jack Coan Exits With Injury

The QB was forced to leave against Wisconsin, leaving the game in the hands of Drew Pyne.

Daniel Maldini scores against Spezia.
Soccer

Third Generation of Maldini Family Scores in Serie A for AC Milan

With his goal against Spezia on Saturday, Daniel Maldini followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps by scoring for AC Milan in Serie A.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons
NBA

Report: 76ers' Simmons Stands Firm on Desire to be Traded

Simmons's teammates tried to meet with him in Los Angeles, but he asked them not to come as he is set on leaving Philadelphia.

Fulham celebrates with 13-year-old fan Rhys Porter.
Soccer

Fulham Celebrates Goal With Fan Who Has Cerebral Palsy

The Championship side's players left the field to celebrate a 50th-minute equalizer with Rhys Porter, a fan with cerebral palsy who recently connected with the club.