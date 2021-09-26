September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
SI Top Ten: All-Time College Quarterbacks
SI Top Ten: All-Time College Quarterbacks
Publish date:

Ohio State LB K'Vaughan Pope Storms Off Field, Escorted Back to Locker Room in Bizarre Display

Author:

Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope seemingly quit on his team in the middle of game against Akron on Saturday with his team up 35–7 in a strange display. 

In the second quarter, Pope attempted to take the field during a substitution but was waved off by teammate and linebacker Teradja Mitchell, per Buckeyes Now's Brendan Gulick. Pope, visibly upset, started to walk back to the locker room but was stopped by a Buckeyes staff member and escorted back to the sideline. 

Once there, he took off his gloves and threw them into the stands before beginning to take off his jersey. Before that, he appeared to be in a heated verbal exchange with linebacker coach Al Washington. Several Ohio State Buckeyes players attempted to calm him down.

He was then escorted back to the locker room after speaking with multiple staff members while the game was still being played. During halftime, he Tweeted "good lucc to my teammates." Immediately after, he Tweeted "f--- ohio state," but deleted the Tweet shortly after.  

SI Recommends

Pope is a senior and has appeared in 31 games for the Buckeyes since joining the program in 2018. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

A Washington State football helmet.
College Football

WSU Player in Stable, Serious Condition After Shooting

Washington State wide receiver Brandon Gray was one of two victims in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

K'Vaughan Pope with Ohio State
Play
College Football

Buckeyes LB Throws Gloves in Stands, Storms Off Field

After a bizarre display on the sidelines, Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was escorted back to the locker room during a game against Akron.

Justyn Ross is consoled by QB D.J. Uiagalelei after Clemson's loss to NC State
College Football

Clemson's Second Loss Gives Sport Needed Jolt of Parity

The Tigers have been synonymous with the playoff era. Now, before September ends, they're essentially out of contention.

Fans rushing the field after NC State upset Clemson.
Play
College Football

NC State Shocks No. 9 Clemson After Unreal TD in 2OT

This is the first time Clemson has lost two regular-season games since 2014 and its first lost to NC State since 2011.

auburn ga state
College Football

Auburn Avoids Upset vs. Georgia State With Wild Late Score

The Tigers benched starting quarterback Bo Nix and relied on backup TJ Finley to spark a dramatic game-winning drive.

Oleksandr Usyk punches as Anthony Joshua ducks during the Heavyweight Title Fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25, 2021 in London, England.
Boxing

Joshua's Stunning Loss Takes a Super Fight Off the Board

Oleksandr Usyk's dominant win by unanimous decision over Anthony Joshua all but eliminates the possibility of a meaningful Joshua-Fury fight.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly on the sideline vs Wisconsin
College Football

Brian Kelly Making Do With This Notre Dame Team

A flawed Fighting Irish group continues to find ways to win during its 4–0 start, and that reflects on the coaching.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings could be in a shootout against the Seahawks