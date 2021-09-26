Oklahoma Fans Chant for Backup QB as Sooners Avoid Upset

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the season as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, he led his team to a too-close-for-comfort victory as his home fans chanted for him to be benched.

No. 4 Oklahoma narrowly avoided an upset on Saturday, beating West Virginia 16–13, on a last-second field goal by Gabe Brkic. Multiple times throughout the game, fans could be heard chanting "We want Caleb!", a reference to freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, a five-star player from the class of 2021.

Rattler finished the game completing 26 of 36 pass attempts for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was 6-for-6 for 54 yards on the final drive, leading Oklahoma 80 yards to the West Virginia 12-yard line and setting up Brkic's game-winning field goal.

Williams has appeared in two games for the Sooners this season. He rushed for a one-yard touchdown in Oklahoma's 40–35 win over Tulane, then went 5-for-10 for 84 yards and 60 rushing yards in a 76–0 win over Western Carolina. He did not appear in Saturday's game.

Rattler has compiled good numbers this season, with a 74.1% completion rate and 1,017 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, but the Sooners's offense has sputtered out of the games. Oklahoma narrowly escaped a season-opening loss to Tulane and only put up 23 points in a seven-point home win over Nebraska last week.

The road gets more difficult for the Sooners, as they head to Manhattan, Kan., to face Kansas State next week, followed by the annual rivalry matchup with Texas the week after.

More College Football Coverage: