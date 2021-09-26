Louisiana-Monroe's Rhett Rodriguez in ICU With Lung Injury

September 26, 2021
Louisiana-Monroe QB Rhett Rodriguez Hospitalized With Lung Injury

Author:

Louisiana–Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez was hospitalized after sustaining a lung injury in Saturday's 29–16 win against Troy. Warhawks offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, and Rhett's father, shared an update on the signal-caller's status via Twitter.

"Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night's game against Troy," Rich said in the tweet. 

UL Monroe's victory over Troy was its first over an FBS opponent since 2019 and Rhett's touchdown pass to start the game put his team up early and they never looked back. He finished the game with 131 passing yards, 10 completions and a touchdown pass.

Rhett transferred from Arizona during the spring and has thrown for 337 yards and one touchdown in his three games so far this season. 

