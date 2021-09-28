September 28, 2021
NCAAF
Rhett Rodriguez Home After ICU Stay for Collapsed Lung, Chest Trauma

Louisiana–Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez is home after being in the intensive care unit over the weekend for a collapsed lung and chest trauma, his father and longtime coach Rich Rodriguez told ESPN Tuesday

Rhett was taken off the ventilator on Monday, and his father called it "an amazing recovery," adding that the injury might have happened on the first play of the game. 

"He's a tough guy," said Rich, who is the former head coach of West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10) and Arizona (2012-17). 

The young quarterback completed 10 passes for 131 yards and a single touchdown in the Warhawks' victory against Troy. Rhett transferred from Arizona in the spring and in three games this season, he's thrown for 337 yards and a touchdown. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

