Georgia was without starting quarterback JT Daniels against No. 8 Arkansas on Saturday. However, the No. 2 Bulldogs did not need much from their passing attack as they ran for 273 of their 345 total yards in a 37-0 shutout over the Razorbacks.

With the win, Georgia (5–0) earned consecutive shutouts for the first time since 2006 and back-to-back shutouts in SEC play for the first time since its national championship-winning season in 1980. The Bulldogs also improved to 12–6 against top 10 opponents under head coach Kirby Smart, including 4–0 at home.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, who started in place of the injured Daniels, threw just 11 times for 72 yards in the win. Georgia's loaded backfield of James Cook, Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton accounted for 260 yards and three scores.

Cook led the stable of running backs with 87 yards followed by White, who finished with two touchdowns on 68 yards.

Entering Saturday's game, the Razorbacks had not allowed any points in the first quarter, outscoring their opponents 34–0. Georgia led 21-0 after the first quarter and never looked back holding onto the ball for nearly 37 minutes of game time.

Georgia leads the country in scoring defense, allowing just 4.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs have yet to see Daniels shine against top competition this season. But if Saturday is any indicator, they may not need him to.

