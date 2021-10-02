October 2, 2021
Taulia Tagovailoa Throws Five INTs as Terps Unravel Against Hawkeyes

Author:
Taulia Tagovailoa

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will not want to remember the first Friday of October 2021. In a battle of undefeated teams, the junior quarterback threw five interceptions and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes destroyed the Terps 51–14.

Tagovailoa, who finished with 157 yards in the lopsided defeat, entered one of Week 5's most anticipated matchups averaging 355 passing yards per game (ranked eighth in the country). 

With the win, Iowa (5–0) has recorded its best start since 2015. The Hawkeyes have won their last 11 games, including eight Big Ten wins. Iowa—which held Maryland to 14 points—entered Friday's game ranked third in the country in scoring defense, surrendering only 11 points per game.

In shutting down a Terrapins' offense, the Hawkeyes have gone 27 consecutive games where they've only allowed their opponents 24 points or fewer. That streak is the longest active streak in FBS and tied for the second-longest streak by an FBS team since 1990, according to Big Ten Network research.

Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a career-high two touchdowns in Iowa's victory. Iowa's defense has had a knack for scoring points off turnovers this season. Through the first five weeks, the Hawkeyes have earned 75 points off of their opponents turnovers. 

Maryland (4–1) returns to action next Saturday on the road against Ohio State. Iowa prepares for another highly-anticipated matchup against Penn State. 

