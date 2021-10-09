The Other Impact of Red River Thriller: NIL

October 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Wild Red River Showdown Sets Up Fascinating NIL Impact for Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams

In the name, image and likeness era, the Sooners' thrilling comeback and quarterback change has implications beyond the field.
Author:

Those within the name, image and likeness industry knew this was coming. But even they couldn’t have expected this.

A college football quarterback, dubbed as a future NFL first-round pick and Heisman Trophy favorite, rakes in thousands of dollars in endorsement and commercial deals only to spiral into oblivion during the actual season.

Three months into the NIL era, here we are. Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, the recipient of high preseason praise and an estimated $200,000 in NIL ventures, was benched for a true freshman. Forget about the first round and the Heisman—Rattler appears to have, in all likelihood, lost his starting job.

Now what happens?

Spencer Rattler and Lincoln Riley during the Red River Showdown

“He still has a great name for advertising,” jokes one industry source. “Can’t take that away from him.”

Behind Rattler’s replacement, rookie Caleb Williams, the Sooners stunned Texas, 55–48, storming back from massive deficits to win one of the most memorable chapters of the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma trailed 28–7 in the first quarter, 35–17 in the second quarter and 41–23 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter. Coach Lincoln Riley’s team scored 25 unanswered points in a nine-minute span beginning with 1:04 left in the third, roaring to a win on a 33-yard touchdown jaunt from tailback Kennedy Brooks with three seconds left.

It was wacky. It was wild. It was weird.

And for NIL purposes, it presents one of the first quandaries for companies who poured money into the expectations and predictions of college-aged kids. NIL industry sources believe Rattler’s NIL endeavors are in the low six figures, around $200,000. He created his own logo and has a website to sell his own personalized merchandise.

He’s got a trading car deal, signed an endorsement contract with Louisiana-based chicken restaurant Raising Cane's and was given two vehicles by a local Oklahoma automotive group after he threw for five scores against Western Carolina. The length and terms of the contracts will determine future payouts. Those are not made public. 

“Hope he pays his taxes on those two cars,” joked another source within the NIL industry.

While Rattler’s star fades, another rises. Williams, a Washington, D.C. native, threw for 212 yards, ran for 88 and scored three touchdowns. He’s ahead in the NIL game, described by some as a savvy social media “influencer.” In fact, he’s got his own YouTube channel.

SI Recommends

“He’s already an influencer,” says one NIL executive. “Now he is about to be a player.”

But his coach is, at least right now, standing in the way of him seeking publicity in the media.

Riley denied a request from ESPN to interview Williams after the game, something reported by sideline reporter Holly Rowe, who even approached the quarterback to deliver him the news: You can’t talk.

It is somewhat normal for major college coaches to deny true freshmen to speak to reporters. However, in the NIL era, it’s a move that can be seen as a coach hurting his player’s potential exposure and future financial ventures.

In college sports, players have more power than ever.

“So what if player does interview despite coach edict?” asks one NIL expert.

Halfway through the second quarter of Saturday’s game, after having already run for a 66-yard TD in a brief first-quarter appearance, Williams trotted onto the field to replace a guy who was projected as the Heisman favorite before the season began. The Sooners were down 35–17. They then outscored the Longhorns 31–6 to set up a wild final few minutes.

Texas QB Casey Thompson tossed a 31-yard touchdown to tie it at 48 with one minute, 20 seconds left. Williams then marched the Sooners down the field on completions of nine, 10 and 11 yards, capping it with a handoff to Brooks for the game-winner.

He celebrated with teammates and high-fived coaches—the new rising star of the NIL era. 

What happens to Rattler? That’s the wrong question, NIL experts say. 

“What happens for Caleb Williams?” one asks.

More College Football Coverage:

• Takeaways From Oklahoma's Miraculous Comeback
• Casey Thompson's Long Wait to Be Texas's QB
Great Moments of Gridiron Disrespect

YOU MAY LIKE

Spencer Rattler and Lincoln Riley during the Red River Showdown
College Football

The Other Impact of Red River Thriller: NIL

Spencer Rattler may have lost his starting job to Caleb Williams, and in the NIL era, that has added implications.

Dontario Drummond (11) celebrates his touchdown scored with Braylon Sanders (13).
College Football

Ole Miss Gets Its Popcorn After Epic Shootout Win Over Arkansas

The teams combined for 60 first downs, six fourth down conversions and 11 touchdowns in a 52–51 win for the Rebels.

ou-texas
College Football

Oklahoma Benches Rattler, Shocks Texas in Huge Comeback Win

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entered the game for Spencer Rattler and led the Sooners to a 21-point comeback in an instant classic.

webb-burnes-aces-shove
MLB

There’s Nothing Like Watching Aces Shove in October

A fox running on the field at the Cotton Bowl.
College Football

Fox Runs Onto Field During Red River Showdown

A fox took the field at the Cotton Bowl by storm during the Red River Rivalry game between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas on Saturday.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few in the title game.
College Basketball

Gonzaga Suspends Mark Few for Season Opener, Preseason

Gonzaga has suspended men's basketball coach Mark Few for the season opener as well as the preseason after his DUI arrest last month in Idaho.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez celebrates a goal
Soccer

MLS Suspends Sporting KC's Hernández for Gambling Violations

MLS has suspended Sporting Kansas City's Felipe Hernández without pay for the rest of the season after its investigation concluded he bet on two MLS matches.

Oct 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with catcher Buster Posey (28) after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park.
MLB

This Is What the Giants Do

They dispatched the Dodgers in Game 1 the way they won 107 games. It's not surprising. It's what they've done all year.