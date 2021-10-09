It was a high-powered shootout that ended with with a crucial stop between Ole Miss and Arkansas on Saturday. The two teams combined for 1,287 yards before the Rebels finally made a critical stop when it mattered most.

After a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw three touchdowns in the final minute and a half, the Razorbacks scored a touchdown with no time remaining pull within one. Instead of attempting the extra point for overtime, Arkansas rolled the dice on a two-point conversion. Razorback quarterback K.J. Jefferson rolled to his right, but found no receiver as the Ole Miss defense held on.

It sealed a wild 52–51 victory for the Rebels in a game that was tied six different times and saw just five punts. After the game, coach Lane Kiffin has some fun at his own expense. Kiffin was the butt of the joke last week when he said "get your popcorn ready" before facing No. 1 Alabama—only to lose 42–21—but this week he got the rebound victory.

SI Recommends

"Finally, we can go have some popcorn," Kiffin said.

Both teams combined for 60 first downs, six fourth down conversions and 11 touchdowns. But after the win, Ole Miss didn't hesitate to troll their rivals from the neighboring state.

More NCAA Coverage: