October 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Finally We Can Go Have Some Popcorn': Late Stop Helps Ole Miss Top Arkansas in Shootout

Author:

It was a high-powered shootout that ended with with a crucial stop between Ole Miss and Arkansas on Saturday. The two teams combined for 1,287 yards before the Rebels finally made a critical stop when it mattered most. 

After a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw three touchdowns in the final minute and a half, the Razorbacks scored a touchdown with no time remaining pull within one. Instead of attempting the extra point for overtime, Arkansas rolled the dice on a two-point conversion. Razorback quarterback  K.J. Jefferson rolled to his right, but found no receiver as the Ole Miss defense held on. 

It sealed a wild 52–51 victory for the Rebels in a game that was tied six different times and saw just five punts. After the game, coach Lane Kiffin has some fun at his own expense. Kiffin was the butt of the joke last week when he said "get your popcorn ready" before facing No. 1 Alabama—only to lose 42–21—but this week he got the rebound victory. 

SI Recommends

"Finally, we can go have some popcorn," Kiffin said. 

Both teams combined for 60 first downs, six fourth down conversions and 11 touchdowns. But after the win, Ole Miss didn't hesitate to troll their rivals from the neighboring state. 

More NCAA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dontario Drummond (11) celebrates his touchdown scored with Braylon Sanders (13).
College Football

Ole Miss Gets Its Popcorn After Epic Shootout Win Over Arkansas

The teams combined for 60 first downs, six fourth down conversions and 11 touchdowns in a 52–51 win for the Rebels.

ou-texas
College Football

Oklahoma Benches Rattler, Shocks Texas in Huge Comeback Win

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entered the game for Spencer Rattler and led the Sooners to a 21-point comeback in an instant classic.

webb-burnes-aces-shove
MLB

There’s Nothing Like Watching Aces Shove in October

A fox running on the field at the Cotton Bowl.
College Football

Fox Runs Onto Field During Red River Showdown

A fox took the field at the Cotton Bowl by storm during the Red River Rivalry game between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas on Saturday.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few in the title game.
College Basketball

Gonzaga Suspends Mark Few for Season Opener, Preseason

Gonzaga has suspended men's basketball coach Mark Few for the season opener as well as the preseason after his DUI arrest last month in Idaho.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez celebrates a goal
Soccer

MLS Suspends Sporting KC's Hernández for Gambling Violations

MLS has suspended Sporting Kansas City's Felipe Hernández without pay for the rest of the season after its investigation concluded he bet on two MLS matches.

Oct 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with catcher Buster Posey (28) after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park.
MLB

This Is What the Giants Do

They dispatched the Dodgers in Game 1 the way they won 107 games. It's not surprising. It's what they've done all year.

Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury
Play
Boxing

Who Will Win in Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 3?

Ahead of Saturday's fight, former junior middleweight champion Sergio Mora, Todd Grisham and SI’s Chris Mannix answer five important questions.