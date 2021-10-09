No. 3 Iowa's defense came to play in Saturday's heavyweight matchup against No. 4 Penn State. The Hawkeyes entered the game leading the nation in turnovers caused and turnover margin, and picked off Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford twice times in the first half before the Nittany Lions star went down with an injury. The third interception of the day, off Penn State backup Ta'Quan Roberson, came at a cost.

Senior cornerback Riley Moss made a diving grab to snag his fourth interception of the season late in the second quarter, but suffered an apparent knee injury after getting up to celebrate with his teammates. Moss remained on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field by team trainers.

Moss has played in 25 career games for the Hawkeyes, and has 10 career interceptions. He began the 2021 season with a marquee performance against Indiana, intercepting two passes and returning both for touchdowns.

