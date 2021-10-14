October 14, 2021
Publish date:

College Football Week 7 Picks: Can Remaining Unbeatens Stay Perfect?

Author:

Days after the most surprising upset of the college football season so far, it's time to turn our eyes to Week 7.

A number of still-undefeated teams are involved in intriguing games this week. The headliner is Kentucky at Georgia, which pits two 6–0 SEC squads against each other and guarantees the undefeated teams total will decrease by at least one this weekend. The No. 1 Bulldogs, of course, are heavy favorites, but few expected the Wildcats to get this far unscathed.

Elsewhere, unbeatens San Diego State, Michigan State and Oklahoma State are on the road for tricky matchups, while 6–0 Iowa and Oklahoma host conference foes.

Week 7 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

Who has the edge for 16 key Week 7 games? SI's writers and editors' picks are below.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 62–35
John Garcia: 61–36
Ross Dellenger: 53–44
Pat Forde: 52–45
Richard Johnson: 52–45

Which One-Loss Teams Are Still Playoff Contenders?
Best Backup Quarterback Situations
Evaluating College Football Rivalries

